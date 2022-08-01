Becky Schoeneck, the St. Joseph School District's nutrition services director, works at her desk last week in her office. Because of their daily interaction, cafeteria employees play a key role in encouraging students to try new foods, Schoeneck said.
When classes start again in just a few weeks, it will be the first time in more than two years that not all students in St. Joseph's public schools will be covered by the federal free lunch program.
Free and reduced lunch programs remain for eligible families, but parents have to know where to look for an application, said St. Joseph School District Nutrition Services Director Becky Schoeneck.
"We possibly have families who have never had to apply for free and reduced lunch before," she said. "So we're trying to make that process as easy as possible by having that on our website, by including that with enrollment. Parents can also call their child's school and get a lunch application directly from them as well."
To qualify for reduced meals, families have to fall within a certain range depending on their income and how many family members there are. The scale ranges from $33,874 annual income for a two-person household to $86,266 for eight people, according to the school district's 2022-2023 application.
The change for the coming year increases the concern about providing free food to those who need it because a school lunch may be the only meal some students get that day, Schoeneck said.
"For some kids, they may not know what a salad looks like or they may not get apples, bananas and things at home because, unfortunately, with our population, those might be harder to get for certain households," she said. "So we do encourage our staff to get the kids involved, find out what they like."
Much of the credit for being able to introduce children to new foods falls on the shoulders of school lunch staff. The cooks and service staff are who students interact with every day in the cafeteria, so building bonds can make children more willing to try different food, Schoeneck said.
"If you go in there, they know all the kids' names," she said. "They know about stuff going on with them. They'll ask, 'How was your basketball game yesterday?' and they develop a relationship beyond 'We serve your food.' So we do, kind of, get to see that interaction and we get to see those relationships build throughout the year."
Applications for reduced meals can be found on SJSD's website at www.sjsd.k12.mo.us by searching for "reduced lunch."
