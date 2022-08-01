Becky Shoeneck at her desk

Becky Schoeneck, the St. Joseph School District's nutrition services director, works at her desk last week in her office. Because of their daily interaction, cafeteria employees play a key role in encouraging students to try new foods, Schoeneck said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

When classes start again in just a few weeks, it will be the first time in more than two years that not all students in St. Joseph's public schools will be covered by the federal free lunch program.

Free and reduced lunch programs remain for eligible families, but parents have to know where to look for an application, said St. Joseph School District Nutrition Services Director Becky Schoeneck.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.