Danny Brush celebrated his retirement from the St. Joseph School District after 36 years Monday, being honored as the longest operations employee in district history.
Brush, whose final title was trades supervisor/asbestos manager, first found employment with the district in February 1986 as a carpenter. He worked for a home builder and major remodeling company in St. Joseph before joining the district, crediting the “old-time carpenters” who mentored him for preparing him to be able to stay with the district as long as he did.
Once in the district, Brush realized how different it was from working as an independent contractor for a company.
“You’re not working for a contractor trying to make him money,” Brush said. “You’re here to repair things safely, that’s the biggest thing. You can take a little bit longer but you have to make sure it’s safe so no one’s getting injured.”
Brush said the district typically employs five to six carpenters to maintain the 26 buildings used in town. With a full carpenter shop available for them to use, the operations teams can build or mend anything that needs fixing.
When reflecting on his more than three decades working for the school district, Brush said he feels he made an impact.
“I look more at it like I shaped their life, maybe,” Brush said. “I don’t want to brag, but there’s a lot of new things I think I brought to (the district). I was a little younger than the rest of the carpenters and some of the older people when I first started, so I think I helped change things for the better.”
At the party celebrating his career with the district, colleagues and friends alike visited with Brush, making jokes that with all the extra time on his hands, they are relying on him more than ever to assist with household maintenance.
“There is always somebody that, seems like, my name gets to, and says, ‘Hey, can you do this?’ or ‘Will you do that?’” Brush said. “So, I don’t have any trouble keeping busy. I don’t sit still very well.”
He plans to fill his newfound free time tending to his large garden, where he grows tomatoes and other plants with his wife, Susan, and volunteering around the area.
