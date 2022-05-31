J. Eric Simmons conducts a session on pottery in 2017 at Central High School. The St. Joseph National Education Association leader has concluded his career as an art teacher in favor of accepting a new full-time role with the Missouri NEA.
The Central High School art teacher who has served as the president of a local educator advocacy group for much of the last decade has finished his career in local leadership and the classroom.
J. Eric Simmons has accepted a job with the Missouri National Education Association, based in Kansas City, which involves the full-time promotion of the professional interests of regional public school employees. He joined the SJSD nine years ago and became involved with the local NEA, which at the time struggled to gain recognition from the district. Members of the STJ-NEA today work with peers in the St. Joseph regional Missouri State Teachers Association in negotiations with school district administration and the Board of Education. Simmons is succeeded as president by Lynnea Wootten, a music instructor and Central's director of bands.
"Making the decision to leave the classroom to take on this new responsibility of advocating for educators was a difficult decision for me to make," Simmons said. "But I believe that in the midst of a lack of resources that our Missouri educators have, which therefore means the lack of good-quality classrooms and materials and resources that our students have, I feel like it's my job and my duty to leave the classroom, leave that safe environment and advocate on a larger scale."
LaTonya Williams, SJSD school board vice president, praised Simmons' leadership.
"St. Joseph educators are extremely blessed to have people like Eric and the MNEA to advocate for them," she said. "Being an educator has many different facets, so it's great that they have a community that not only supports them but also protects them as well."
Simmons, a believer in the capacity of the fine arts to enrich the lives of young people, said he will miss the experiences he's had with countless Central students. Each year, he has taken time in the last days of classes to reflect on what he has been able to teach, watching graduating seniors in the highlight moment of their young lives. The joy, he said, in these moments over the last month has been paired with feelings of sorrow at becoming no longer a teacher.
"It's where I get to see my kids who have grown and developed over the entire school year," he said. "This year, of all years, was by far the hardest. And my students this year, when they knew on that last day of school that I wasn't returning next year, made me truly appreciate and understand why I will always, in my heart, be an educator."
