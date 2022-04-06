St. Joseph students will have a chance to show off their business skills on an international stage later this month at a competitive event in Atlanta.
After completing the Missouri DECA State Career Development Conference in Kansas City last month, students from the St. Joseph School District are headed to the International DECA competition in late April.
Among them will be Ella Habiger, a sophomore at Central High School. At the state conference, Habiger and her partner participated in a role-playing event for Business Ethics and came in third place.
“And we’ll compete again to see if we can earn a bigger title than what we already have,” Habiger said.
Habiger is among about 10 students from the district will be going to the International event. Melissa Richie, a business teacher at Central, said DECA, also known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a huge organization in St. Joseph, with 100 students at Central alone involved.
When referring to Habiger, Richie said she is a great public speaker.
“(Habiger) just communicates well. She gets along with her peers well,” Richie said. “I did not have her in class, but I had some conversations with her trying to prepare for DECA, and I just knew she would be a great role-play person given the business scenario and be able to articulate to a judge the role-play situation in a good manner.”
Habiger said she feels confident about the upcoming competition and credits a lot of her success to the skills she learned in speech and debate. She also will be competing at the 2022 National Speech & Debate Tournament in June in Louisville, Kentucky.
Habiger also is involved in FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), Central High School government, tennis, soccer and more.
“I’m not going to say that it’s easy (doing all of this), it’s definitely not,” Habiger said. “It’s a lot of long weekends and sacrifices, a lot of late nights. And it can take a toll, but I have big dreams and I know what I need to do to accomplish them, and it takes a lot of hard work and dedication.”
