Students across the St. Joseph area traded their pencils and paintbrushes for pumpkin saws and scoops this week to contribute to the Pony Express Museum's Pumpkin Mountain.
Six schools and a handful of other community organizations helped carve the pumpkins that sit in Pumpkin Mountain, an iconic feature of PumpkinFest.
Spring Garden Middle School’s art classes worked on the pumpkins during their “pumpkin week”. Art teacher Barbara Spencer’s students have carved pumpkins for the festival every year the PumpkinFest has happened during her 15 years at Spring Garden.
“It's a great way to teach three-dimensional art as well as just giving them an opportunity to get their hands dirty and work with something that they wouldn't otherwise be able to work with,” Spencer said.
After students worked on the pumpkins all week, event organizers will pick up Spring Garden’s pumpkins on Friday morning.
“I love carving pumpkins,” said Randy Daniel Scott, a seventh grader in Spencer’s art class.
Scott grew up carving pumpkins with his family. However, Spencer explained not everyone in her class has those same memories.
“Carving pumpkins is such a luxury and a privilege for us to do every year,” Spencer said. “My students don't all have access to pumpkins and pumpkin carving every year.”
The Pony Express Museum provides the pumpkins for students across the schools for free.
Museum Executive Director Cindy Daffron thinks it is important to include students in the festival.
“If they can come see the mountain, (they'll think), 'Oh, I'm a part of something',” Daffron said. “I think being a part of something bigger than you teaches you that wow, there is a bigger world than my little family home.”
Although students said they enjoyed “pumpkin week”, one said carving pumpkins can be challenging.
“It’s kind of hard, depending on what design you pick,” said Addi Brand, an eighth grader in Spencer’s art class.
Brand’s pumpkin design included two bats flying over tombstones. She enjoyed being able to come up with fun designs with her friends earlier this week.
Scott’s pumpkin is a face.
“It's supposed to be like a scary psychopath,” Scott said. “That’s why the eyes are different and like this one’s bigger and this one’s smaller, and the teeth are going to be sharp.”
Spencer planned a special way to thank her students for their hard work on the pumpkins and to kick start the PumpkinFest weekend. Benton High School’s chef-styled class will cater pumpkin desserts for Spencer’s art classes on Friday.
The pumpkins will be on display starting Friday. The Pumpkin Mountain lighting ceremony starts at 7:45 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights, where the pumpkins will light up promptly at 8 p.m.
