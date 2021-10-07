Navigating the future after high school can be a daunting task, but a partnership between the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and local manufacturing facilities gives students the chance to consider their options.
Students from across the St. Joseph School District celebrated the sixth annual Manufacturing Day by touring different businesses around St. Joseph on Thursday to learn more about post-graduation opportunities.
Kristi Bailey, director of marketing and communications for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said exposure to different options such as manufacturing jobs is a great way for soon-to-be graduates to get an idea as to what avenue they would like to pursue after high school.
“This really engages with the students and helps show them exactly what manufacturing is like,” Bailey said. “It’s safe, it’s clean and there are multiple job opportunities within that category right here in St. Joseph.”
Leaders at Altec Industries said they want events like this to bring awareness to students that trade jobs are a viable and available option after high school. Jonathan Arens, general manager of the Midwest Altec campus, said he would like to provide some insight into what day-to-day operations are like within a job in the trade field.
“We really highlight the positions that they can get into on the technical trade side to get started with right away and right out of high school,” Arens said. “We also highlight the opportunities for students that want to go to get a four-year degree in engineering, purchasing or logistics or anything like that. We have so many options available regardless of the route you take.”
With events like this giving students the chance to see a different take on what they think a job in the trade field would entail, many said they enjoyed the opportunity to get a peek at something different. Talynn Miller, a junior at Benton High School, said she liked the change of scenery.
“You can watch videos and see pictures, but it’s actually very cool to see them doing it in person,” Miller said. “After seeing them do that work, you really put yourself in the position to see if that’s something you would like to do.”
With multiple companies on a hiring blitz due to a nationwide worker shortage, Arens hopes this type of exposure will show off how far the manufacturing industry has come.
“Back in the day, manufacturing facilities were kind of dirty places to work,” Arens said. “You come into a state-of-the-art facility like this, and you see the cleanliness of the air and the quality. It really is a great place to start a career.”
For those interested in more information about a career in the manufacturing field, Altec will be hosting an in-person hiring event from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
