Despite the added element of a pandemic during their time in high school, a handful of local students received top scores on their recent ACTs.
Cowles Anderson, a Central High School senior, scored a 35 on the test.
"I took a lot of practice tests because that just gets you in the right mindset and prepares you for what questions you're gonna see," he said. "And when I got it [the test result], I was really surprised because I wanted to shoot higher but I didn't expect for like a four or five point increase, which was just insane."
Another Central High School student, James Jura, scored a perfect 36 on the test. He said using the ACT Academy helped him achieve the score.
"They train up teachers at the high school, and then they prep them on test content and tips and tricks and that sort of stuff," he said. "And I think that's what helped me, you know, push that last point up."
Jacob Scroggins, a student at North Platte High School, also received a 36 on his ACT. He said the excitement over his score extended to his family.
"I think I was helping my mom make lunch, and I got an email, it came up on my watch. So I checked my phone because I knew it was gonna be my ACT score," he said. "And then when I saw it, it took a couple seconds and I realized what it meant. And then I showed my mom and she broke down in tears. We were both really excited."
Additional measures were taken in both school districts when administering the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including multiple test dates, health screenings of staff and social distancing.
All three students have high aspirations after graduation.
"My plan is to go to college to study material science and engineering. And I have a few options right now," Scroggins said. "I've been accepted to Georgia Tech and the University of Tennessee and Iowa State University. And then I applied to MIT and am still awaiting a response from them. And I've also applied to the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. And I'm waiting on a response from them, too."
Anderson said he plans to go into the field of aerospace and has a few schools in mind. Jura said he would like to be a doctor and has applied to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, which has an accelerated MD program. He is still waiting on a response on whether he has been accepted.