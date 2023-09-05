Local enrollment data a key indicator of school's health
St. Joseph Christian School continued a long streak of adding more students each year, data obtained on Tuesday shows, while public school figures flagged.

The number of students enrolled in a given school can be a key indicator of its institutional health, when the numbers and how they change are viewed over time. Kindergarten through 12th grade classes for St. Joseph Christian have 449 children enrolled, up from 436 in fall 2022, an increase of about 3%. There has been a 15.1% improvement from the fall 2021 number of 390.

