St. Joseph Christian School continued a long streak of adding more students each year, data obtained on Tuesday shows, while public school figures flagged.
The number of students enrolled in a given school can be a key indicator of its institutional health, when the numbers and how they change are viewed over time. Kindergarten through 12th grade classes for St. Joseph Christian have 449 children enrolled, up from 436 in fall 2022, an increase of about 3%. There has been a 15.1% improvement from the fall 2021 number of 390.
A less-rosy figure comes from the St. Joseph School District, where 10,201 are enrolled for this fall, according to preliminary data. That’s down about 1% from 10,312, although changes in the figure are expected when the district conducts a final count by October. Some 10,678 public school kids had been enrolled for fall 2021, a nearly 4.5% two-year change downward.
St. Joseph Christian senior Jaren Padgett said the appeal of enrolling in his school is well known, because of a positive learning environment where everyone takes care of each other.
“It’s the friendship and the family kind of attitude and mentality here at St. Joe Christian,” he said. “We’re all family here together, and it brings us closer together. Nobody’s, you know, harmful in the words that they say to each other and the actions that they do.”
St. Paul Lutheran School, which does not educate high school students, added 20 pupils in grades K-8, ending up with a total of 161. They had 128 enrolled in fall 2021, for an overall rise of just under 25.8%.
The St. Joseph Catholic Academy, composed of Bishop LeBlond High School, three grade schools and a preschool, said it would report data as soon it is confirmed by the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.
Co-Superintendent Danny Maggart of St. Joseph Christian said he wants to continue to expand his school’s footprint in local education and in the community. Central to everything is the school’s dedication to Christian faith, he said.
“We want to be a school that, you know, equips students to impact their world for Christ, and we want to serve our community,” Maggart said. “We want to be a school that obviously provides an opportunity for our students to grow academically, but also spiritually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.