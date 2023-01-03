The rate at which kids are showing up to St. Joseph schools is up more than 6% over this time last year.
Some 77.27% of students are attending at least 9 in every 10 of their classroom hours, up from 72.37%, a sign of progress toward the goal of 90% of pupils making 90% of hours, the measure of satisfactory attendance. The data are compiled and filed with the state government, and were last updated Dec. 16. Members of the St. Joseph School District Academics Committee heard from Kendra Lau, director of school improvement, about what it all means on Tuesday.
"Nationwide, we are seeing a massive, chronic absenteeism problem," Lau said. "So, if you look at the research, we're having a hard time reestablishing good attendance behavior. We're about 5 (percentage) points higher than where we were this time last year, just to put a deeper lens on this."
However, there are some not-so-rosy figures of note. Eleventh graders as a whole gave a little bit of ground, with 71.69% achieving satisfactory attendance, down from 71.93% in December 2021. As 10th graders last year, this same group of students was one of two out of 13 grade cohorts to not surpass 70% attendance. At present, only one school, Eugene Field Elementary, has passed the "90 of 90" goal. Bessie Ellison, Oak Grove and Pershing elementary schools are all above 85%. Skaith, Pickett, Parkway and Hyde elementary schools are all above 80%.
Lafayette High School attendance is down, to 65.77%, from 70.21% last year. As of Dec. 16, Lafayette High and Truman Middle schools are the only campuses with less than 70% attendance. Benton High School is at 73%, but that is a 10-percentage-point improvement over last year. All of the middle schools are likewise below 80%, with the strongest performance seen at Bode Middle School (78.30%).
Lau said the 10-point improvement at Benton can be credited to attendance interventionists like Bethany Hernandez Rice. This work relies on making parents and kids feel better about the opportunities at school.
"She works so hard, and they all work so hard," Lau said. "But we're seeing the impacts, and so they are making a lot of phone calls and they are going on a lot of home visits. They've trained on how to do a home visit where you build relationships."
High school attendance is crucial to earning credits for graduation, so it is especially important.
"And one of the questions you ask them is, 'What are your hopes and dreams for your child?' They are trying to connect with families," Lau said. "Because, all of the evidence points to attendance, it's about engaging with the families."
