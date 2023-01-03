Academics Committee

Bethany Clark, director of elementary education, speaks to the Academics Committee on Tuesday at the St. Joseph School District Administration Building.

The rate at which kids are showing up to St. Joseph schools is up more than 6% over this time last year.

Some 77.27% of students are attending at least 9 in every 10 of their classroom hours, up from 72.37%, a sign of progress toward the goal of 90% of pupils making 90% of hours, the measure of satisfactory attendance. The data are compiled and filed with the state government, and were last updated Dec. 16. Members of the St. Joseph School District Academics Committee heard from Kendra Lau, director of school improvement, about what it all means on Tuesday. 

