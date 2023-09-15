Some of the highest achieving local high school students are getting some recognition this month, from three St. Joseph campuses. 

Claire Phillips, Michael Tang, Patrick Rivas-Giorgi and Remington "Remi" Zoubek are named as the St. Joseph group of four high achieving scholars who qualified as National Merit Semifinalists for the Class of 2024. Students take a qualifying test, usually the PSAT, at the beginning of their junior years and undergo a year of consideration that takes other academic criteria into account.

