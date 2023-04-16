Library

Missouri's House of Representatives removed a third of state funding for all public libraries, and the impact locally is notable.

By stripping $4.5 million out of the budget earlier this month, the House set the St. Joseph Public Library up to lose about $44,000 per year, out of a $3.6 million budget. The Rolling Hills Library, serving Buchanan and Andrew counties, would lose $26,000 out of a $3.1 million budget.

