Missouri's House of Representatives removed a third of state funding for all public libraries, and the impact locally is notable.
By stripping $4.5 million out of the budget earlier this month, the House set the St. Joseph Public Library up to lose about $44,000 per year, out of a $3.6 million budget. The Rolling Hills Library, serving Buchanan and Andrew counties, would lose $26,000 out of a $3.1 million budget.
Both networks can count on a significant amount of local taxpayer dollars, grants, donations and other revenue. Even so, SJPL director Mary Beth Revels estimates, the loss of this funding would remove her service's ability to purchase new materials.
"The House seems to be really upset that the Missouri Library Association is part of an ACLU lawsuit on materials availability in school libraries," Revels said. "As librarians, we always want clarification on the banning of books. From the Legislature's standpoint, of course, they think we're being ridiculous. They just want to protect children."
Michelle Mears, director of the Rolling Hills Library, said the House's action to her seems to be less about enforcing Senate Bill 775, the 2022 law that the ACLU is suing over, and more about lawmakers making a statement. The Missouri Senate is expected to restore at least a part of the $4.5 million that has been removed, although the budget process won't be done until later this spring.
"There is no way that money is not going back in the budget," Sen. Lincoln Hough, a rural Southwest Missouri Republican, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last week.
As it is now, the Legislature has left its overall support for libraries mostly intact. Out of about $13 million in annual funding distributed through the state for grants and technology upgrades, the $4.5 million is about a third of the pie. Where the cuts have the potential to hurt is in rural Missouri, because the state aid funding benefits them to a higher proportion. That's designed to make up for the lack of a local tax base, Mears explained.
"These days, it feels like everything is political," Mears said. "And so people have to express themselves in ways that they can with the power that they have. Some of the legislators felt OK removing that from the budget because it didn't completely zero out all library funding. And so it's, 'Well, we're giving you something.'"
So far, Revels said, she has made emails and phone calls to multiple legislators seeking clarity on the matter but has not heard back.
"This is the problem we see so often these days, we are just not able to communicate with each other," she said. "I just wish we were able to communicate better."
