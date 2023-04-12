A moment of truth approaches for public education, and Missourians will know by the end of the month what has come of it.
The Missouri Senate is considering two landmark pieces of legislation, House Bill 253, on open enrollment in public schools, and House Bill 497, on setting a higher minimum for teacher pay. The bills, having passed the state House of Representatives, must get a final vote in the Senate — which is notorious for declining to act on the lower chamber's legislation — by May 12. If all goes well, Gov. Mike Parson will have the chance to sign the bills this summer.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, St. Joseph's Republican delegate in the upper chamber, is in favor of both measures.
"School districts need to be making sure that they're providing the best possible product to students," he said. "Then students and their parents won't want to leave. If students and parents are exercising the option to go to an enjoining school, it's because they're providing better opportunities for those kids. And that's fostering competition, and I think competition is a good thing."
The St. Joseph School District isn't stating a position on HB 253, although some of its leaders have pushed back against it. If enacted, the Board of Education would be charged with accepting students from other communities or declining to do so. It also would be permitted to prohibit more than 3% of its current students from leaving for other districts. Board member Rick Gilmore said all of these steps are warranted.
"You know, I think that for the people who would want to leave with that opportunity, well, most of them are already gone," Gilmore said.
In general, as he prepares to leave the board on April 17, Gilmore laments not being able to do more to liberalize public education, to give people more choice in where kids go to school.
"Public schools are just established," he said. "It's like a huge battleship, it's difficult to change course. We are loaded down with bureaucracy and administration and rules. They need to slim all that down a little bit."
Gilmore and Luetkemeyer both spoke on favoring parental choice while also investing more overall. Gilmore said he wants to see plans for parents to make it easier to home-school their child or to make private education more affordable.
"The system is set up for one-size-fits-all," he said. "I just believe everybody should have the opportunity to do it the way they want to."
Through HB 497, Luetkemeyer said, it's important to do more than just bring Missouri out of the lowest tier for minimum teacher pay in the nation, where it has been for years. The state needs to remain regionally competitive with its neighbors.
"If we're wanting to recruit and retain the best possible teachers in our classrooms, we need to make sure that we have competitive pay with our peer states," Luetkemeyer said. "I think, particularly, in some of our larger metropolitan areas right on the borders, we see people leave Missouri and go to adjoining states. We're losing some of our best and brightest teachers, and that's something that we need to be able to stop."
