A moment of truth approaches for public education, and Missourians will know by the end of the month what has come of it.

The Missouri Senate is considering two landmark pieces of legislation, House Bill 253, on open enrollment in public schools, and House Bill 497, on setting a higher minimum for teacher pay. The bills, having passed the state House of Representatives, must get a final vote in the Senate — which is notorious for declining to act on the lower chamber's legislation — by May 12. If all goes well, Gov. Mike Parson will have the chance to sign the bills this summer.

