St. Joseph area delegates went in different directions on a narrow rejection vote Wednesday of a measure meant to enable refusal of childhood vaccines.
Under current law, before a child attends public school in Missouri, it is usually required to obtain injections such as the mumps, measles and rubella two-dose program. All COVID-19 vaccines are not part of this debate, as they are not yet authorized for children. For the MMR vaccine, families can refuse, but are required to go through a process in which they cite religious beliefs, or the advice of a medical provider. Rep. Suzie Pollock, a Republican of Lebanon, Missouri, proposed HB 37 to expand these exemptions. She amended HB 37 into a larger bill, before the House voted that down 67-79. In opposition were Reps. Bill Falkner and Brenda Shields of St. Joseph. Those in favor included Reps. Randy Railsback of Hamilton, Dean VanSchoiack of Savannah, and J. Eggleston of Maysvile. The five delegates are all Republicans.
"I think it's really important for every child who's able to be vaccinated to be vaccinated, so we can support the rest of our community and keep kids healthy, and in school," said Dr. Thuylinh Pham.
Pham, a pediatrician and Missouri legislative chair for the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the MMR vaccine doesn't always immunize a patient; she herself had to receive four rounds of MMR vaccine before tests showed she had developed immunity. For this reason, it is advised for as many to get the vaccine as possible, so as to shield those who cannot or did not get immunized for some reason. This is the concept of "herd immunity."
Falkner, who represents the heart of St. Joseph, said the main reason for his "no" vote is the common practice of taking unrelated, "controversial" ideas and folding them into omnibus legislation, so as to make the new ideas easier to pass. The outcome, intended or not, is to bog down mainstream bills most people will support with detritus that could sink the entire bill. Therefore a "no" vote is needed to strip them back out.
"It's better that they stand by themselves, and fall by themselves," Falkner said.
The underlying cause — parental choice for their own children's medical needs — is one Falkner said he agrees with. However, any possible support for this idea would require further consultations with public education leaders.
"You have to put yourself in the shoes of those in public education who are trying to protect our kids," he said.
Railsback, who represents Clinton County and his own Caldwell County, said he personally believes public officials have a duty to promote vaccination as much as possible, but it needs to be implemented through persuasion and public education.
"Most of the time, if people look at this objectively, learn the facts, they're going to decide the right thing to do is get vaccinated," he said. "But if we say, right off the bat, 'You have to,' then the reaction by some people is, 'You can't make me.' And we go right past their ability to be educated and persuaded."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.