A bill that would grant a 50% tax credit for contributions to a savings account meant to fund tuition and other education expenses is meeting local opposition.
HB 349, introduced by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, and backed by Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, passed the Missouri House of Representatives in February and is under consideration in the Missouri Senate. However, school leaders across the state have spoken in opposition to the bill, and each member of the House in the St. Joseph area united to vote "no" on Feb. 25. Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said he appreciates the speaker's desire to get this bill passed, but he is convinced it would not be good for his constituents.
"This is something that would be good for some districts, and other districts it either wouldn't affect them or it would be bad for them," VanSchoiack said.
Joining him in opposition were Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, and Rep. Randy Railsback, R-Hamilton. Rep. Josh Hurlbert, R-Smithville, who represents Clay and Platte counties, voted "yes," as did Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville. The bill passed the chamber 82-71.
Mark Jones, communications director for the Missouri National Education Association, said the bill is a back door for a longtime policy concern, the diversion of public education money into private coffers via vouchers.
"The bipartisan opposition here is very notable, because for a lot of legislators, the concern here is the unaccountable nature of the spending and the ability of that spending to grow without proper oversight from the Legislature," Jones said. "So we're talking $50 million (in diverted funds) in the first year and $75 million by the third year. And the Legislature doesn't get to decide how that is spent."
The essence of the idea is that by encouraging families to save money for education with a significantly reduced state tax burden, HB 349 would promote private schools. However, for public schools, the state provides a per-pupil state adequacy payment of $6,375, plus other considerations within its formula, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Fewer students means less money, and in a COVID-19 economic environment where local property tax revenues can't be expected to meet normal standards, state money is especially precious.
VanSchoiack noted HB 349 would not cause a loss of funding immediately. A five-year "cushion" is built in. Nevertheless, he said he accepts the argument as presented to him that it could do long-term damage to school districts that are adequately serving their local communities.
"It's very easy to vote for my district," VanSchoiack said. "Yeah, it really is. I mean, when people in my district tell me that this is the way they want it done, I believe that's a no-brainer for me."
