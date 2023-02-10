With three Super Bowls in the last four years, the students of St. Joseph are growing up with a unique tradition of preparing for the big game.
"I know my parents waited for years for something like this, way before I was even alive," said Oak Grove Elementary fifth grader Noah Kemerling. "I'm just happy for another Chiefs win."
At St. Francis Xavier School, students enjoyed Chiefs-themed lunches while miming the "Tomahawk Chop" and listening to Kansas City fan favorites like "Red Kingdom" by Tech N9ne. St. Francis Xavier student Evan Parksel predicted that the Chiefs will win the game through continued dominance on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"The defense has to step up, and I think the pass rush will be there," Parksel said. "The offensive line has to step up too, cause Patrick Mahomes is still injured, and stuff like that. But this is a lot of fun. We have a lot of great energy on Red Friday."
While working with her classmates on a food donation drive, Mary Ebai of St. Joseph Christian School said the Chiefs have been a source for a lot of community pride. More importantly to her, Mahomes — who achieved his second NFL MVP award on Thursday night, and credited God first for his success — is for Ebai a great moral example.
"It's amazing for this Christian leader to be such a great representative," Ebai said. "Because we want more people to have a relationship with God, and it's great that I can have a favorite player who is also a Christian, and who shares that with everyone."
On Friday before class, Kemerling put on a Mahomes headband, complete with the wig that mimics the quarterback's iconic hairstyle.
"I put my jersey on, and I went in my closet and I was just thinking of other Chiefs stuff I could wear," Kemerling said. "I forgot I even had this. I grabbed it off the shelf and put it on. He's my favorite QB in the whole entire world. He can do anything with his arm."
