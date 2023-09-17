The pandemic rule that enabled school nutrition to be entirely paid for has been over with since last year, and it is missed by some in St. Joseph.
Under the rule, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued universal nutrition waivers. These waivers allowed education agencies to get paid back for the money they spend feeding all students, regardless of their income or where they’re studying. It is all done as part of the USDA’s National School Lunch Program. The universal waivers ended in July 2022 as the U.S. Congress declined to renew funding for them, which would be a yearly cost of $11 billion, as reported by The Washington Post.
“It doesn’t really sound fair, because these are kids we’re talking about, and all kids should get free school lunch,” said Bella Lewis, who intends to enroll her 8-month-old child in the St. Joseph School District in a few years. “Because, why should one school get it, but then the other school, they don’t fall in the criteria? Like, that’s just not right.”
As things stand now, nutrition waivers are still provided, but for families that show a need based on certain life circumstances, such as eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program. Homelessness, certain poverty criteria and other factors are considered.
Once more than 4 in every 10 students enrolled in a given school meet these standards, the entire building gains access to cost-free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision. Parents are encouraged to file with their school to see if they are eligible, should their child attend a school that is not covered by the CEP.
The local buildings that have free meals for every student are Lafayette High School, Truman Middle School, Robidoux Middle School and the following elementary schools: Edison, Pershing, Carden Park, Pickett, Coleman, Skaith, Hosea, Hyde, Lindbergh and Parkway. Students attending a program at the Webster campus also are covered. All other schools assess nutrition costs for their students, unless an individual filing for free or reduced lunch cost has been approved.
Assuming Congress continues to desist from legislation that would again pay for the lunches, state and/or local taxpayers would have to assume the burden. Since the nationwide universal waivers went away, nine states have passed some mechanism for doing this, the closest being Minnesota and Michigan. Illinois legislators are currently working up a plan on this. Costs vary state by state, but have ranged between $100 million and $150 million per year.
“You know, there’s a lot of kids out there that really need to have a free lunch,” said John Harman, who cares for his 4-year-old granddaughter, Gracie. She is due for enrollment at Parkway next year. “There’s a lot of them cause their parents don’t have jobs and stuff. So they do need a free lunch. I think it’s wrong we’re they’re taking it away from the kids, because it’s not the kids’ fault.”
A YouGov survey conducted from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15 found 60% of respondents polled from around the U.S. are in favor of a restored nationwide free breakfast and lunch program. Some 29% of those who participated said they want free breakfast and lunch to be provided for students from low-income families only, and 6% said they do not believe free meals should be provided.
