Local educators are weighing in as a recent federal court ruling allowed Indiana University-Bloomington to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students.
Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western university president, is monitoring U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty’s ruling released Monday in his court of South Bend, Indiana. Leichty held the Hoosier State campus is within its rights to require students to verify they are vaccinated before attending. Unless a religious or medical exception is university-validated, it can deactivate student IDs, ban students from attending class in person, and deny access to on-campus events.
Kennedy is not inclined to go down that road.
“We are full speed ahead in terms of using more of a carrot, if you will, trying to encourage students, encourage our employees,” she said. “I’d rather use incentives, talk about how getting a vaccine keeps everyone safe on campus, and it will keep us looking forward to the many in-person, on-campus, back-to-normal activities that we want to engage in.”
Vaccination regulations
One holdup for campuses like Western is the fact the FDA continues to maintain only an “emergency use authorization” for the top three COVID-19 vaccines available: two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty, two-dose Moderna Spikevax and single-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Janssen. Someone might argue the EUA cancels a public agency’s authority to compel the use of “emergency” medicine. Kennedy spoke to how the FDA could do a full approval later on, which would solidify the law at hand. For example, measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is commonly mandated.
“You know, it has been mentioned at (meetings of) our COVID response team, you know, somebody whose parent had measles, scarlet fever, whooping cough ... I don’t know anybody that’s had those,” Kennedy said. “So I think, you know, vaccines can make, can be a game-changer. And that’s what we’re really trying to do.”
Mask up, if you please
On the matter of shots, K-12 educators are in a simpler situation than college campuses. The FDA has yet to authorize any vaccine for children under the age of 12. When it may do so is not clear. That means Dr. Doug Van Zyl, St. Joseph School District superintendent, has to rely on old school methods of COVID containment: social distancing, face coverings, and frequent sanitization of common surfaces.
Van Zyl will not — or at least, not yet — seek to follow the example of Kansas City Public Schools. That district reimposed a mask mandate for all staff and students in recent days. The SJSD tried to get through summer school with face coverings optional, and nearly succeeded; two building deactivations occurred toward the end of the monthlong session. This leaves SJSD in something of a “wait and see” mode.
“We’re still a month away from the start of school,” Van Zyl said, referencing the Aug. 23 first day. “And so, things can change during that time. Right now, our current policy is for us to continue to be ‘mask optional.’ But that’s something we’ll have to revisit, probably in the first part of August, because families and parents rightly want to know where we’re going to be with that.”
Rather than having an optional advisory in place, Western expects non-vaccinated persons to wear face coverings at all times, as Kennedy put it, “for their own protection.” And yet, active enforcement is not in the cards. While the Indiana case suggests it is legal to demand students file vaccination status, federal privacy rules come into play. Any demand for campus passerby to reveal if they’ve had their shots, and acting on that, would be impractical, counter-productive and potentially illegal.
Nobody immune to a Catch-22
Janet Tilley, senior director of the Missouri School Boards Association, agreed how public health needs, privacy rules and the FDA’s inaction to date on child vaccines, altogether leaves educators in a tough spot. The best that can be done in this moment is to decide what to do under what circumstances well in advance, and stick to it. Tilley said leadership that wobbles between different policies inspires a lack of public confidence.
“It’s so they’re not reacting to something, ‘Oh gee, overnight, now, all of the sudden, the infection rate is (high) so now we got to scramble and figure out something to do.’ Knowing that ahead of time helps me, as a parent,” Tilley said. “So again, plan ahead, communicate what your guidelines are, hold to your guidelines until it is proven by science or data that it’s all right to change them.”
Even so, Van Zyl predicts currents will tend to shift.
“So, things seem to change on a regular basis,” he said. “And, hopefully, people will have planned for that. And, be able to know that we’re going to do our best, to give as much notification as we can. But, we’re also going to have to adapt, and adjust to this process as well.”
