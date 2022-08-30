A local business is partnering with Northwest Missouri State University to provide a professional opportunity for one lucky student each semester.
DocuLock, LLC will donate a franchise to one graduating student enrolled in Northwest's Strategy and Decision-Making course. DocuLock, LLC provides document scanning, preservation and utility solutions.
Paul Janicek, the co-founder of the DocuLock franchise, said he is thrilled to be able to help a young entrepreneur.
“It's an opportunity that I'm very happy to be able to offer because some of these folks, they're going into this, they want to do this but they have no idea what to do in regards to, 'Hey, I want to offer a service,'" Janicek said. "Being able to have a franchise out of an existing brand that's well known is huge for them. And I look forward to helping each and every one of them as I go through that process."
One student will be selected for the franchise at the end of each semester. The $43,500 franchise fee will be waived for the student as well, leaving the person with less debt.
Interested students in the strategy and decision-making class will submit applications and, from there, an in-depth look at the students and their work at Northwest will take place until a winner is selected at the end of the semester.
Rebecca Lobina, the director of Northwest’s Small Business Development Center and director of continuing professional education, said this is really the best way to get students ready for life outside of college.
“Small businesses really run the world. They truly do, especially in the United States. The vast majority of businesses are considered small businesses by the federal government and as such, the whole concept of like grow your own, we wholeheartedly embrace that," Lobina said. "And so at Northwest, when we talk about being career ready, day one, how much more career ready, day one, could you be than opening your own business as soon as you graduate, right? And so this is a phenomenal opportunity for any student who has ever considered opening their own business, running their own business so that they can be their own boss and leave their own path."
Janicek said he understands the importance of offering guidance and wants to help these students as much as he can.
“Somebody has to, you know? There's a lot of organizations out there that have kind of forgotten their roots, I believe, and I refuse to be one of them," Janicek said. "So we're going to keep firing forward and helping everyone we can along the way.”
