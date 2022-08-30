Paul Janicek at NWMSU

Paul Janicek discussed the opportunity to compete for a DocuLock franchise with students last week in professor Ben Blackford's class at Northwest Missouri State University.

 Submitted photo

A local business is partnering with Northwest Missouri State University to provide a professional opportunity for one lucky student each semester.

DocuLock, LLC will donate a franchise to one graduating student enrolled in Northwest's Strategy and Decision-Making course. DocuLock, LLC provides document scanning, preservation and utility solutions.

