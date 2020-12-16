The oversight panel for St. Joseph's college is seeing a membership change. Bob Wollenman has been named to the Missouri Western Sate University Board of Governors.
According to an announcement by the Office of Governor Mike Parson, Wollenman is a business and community leader from St. Joseph and has served on the Board of Directors for the Missouri Western Foundation, the nonprofit steward of the university's endowment.
Wollenman has been managing partner of Deluxe Strop LLC since 1997 and also serves as a board member of Progressive Community Services. He previously served on the boards of The United Way of Greater St. Joseph and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Wollenman graduated from what was then Missouri Western State College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing degree.
The appointment by Parson is subject to legislative confirmation.
Wollenman's appointment follows the departure on Dec. 3 of retired Brig. Gen. Gregory Mason, Missouri Army National Guard, from the Board of Governors, following eight years of service. Board Chairman Lee Tieman offered remarks on behalf of Mason, who in addition to his time in the armed forces has served in the Missouri State Highway Patrol and in the Jackson County government. Mason received a bachelor of science in criminal justice degree from Missouri Western in 1989.
"We appreciate his dedicated service," Tieman said. "I know I speak for everyone when I offer our appreciation to you, general, for your service to our country, to this university and to the community and we have certainly been better off for your leadership, your counsel and your input."