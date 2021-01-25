The first step in deciding the fate of some of the most historic learning institutions in the area is likely to come Monday evening.
The St. Joseph School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Troester Media Center, 3410 Renick St.
You can watch it below:
The board expects to vote on ballot language that will ask its constituents to approve a $107 million bond issue that would raise property taxes by 29.24 cents per $100 in assessed valuation, bringing the total debt service levy to 80 cents/$100.
