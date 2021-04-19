A complete turnover in contested seats among St. Joseph School District leaders is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Monday at the Troester Media Center.
The venue, 3401 Renick St., is expected to see the swearing in of Kenneth Reeder, David Foster and LaTonya Williams to three-year terms on the board of education. The three assume the seats of outgoing board members Lute Atieh, Larry Koch and Rick Gehring, based on performances in the April 6 election.
With their membership on the board official, Williams, Foster and Reeder will be set to continue their onboarding process as volunteer public servants, which involves several hours of mandatory training in education policy. Comments from each of the incoming and outgoing board members are expected at the event, which is open to the public and has been set up at the TMC to allow for sufficient capacity and social distancing needs.
According to the district, Atieh, Koch and Gehring will each be presented a token of appreciation for their service. Atieh and Koch were last elected in 2018, and have overseen an eventful three years amid the resolution of a budget crunch, the passage of a temporary tax levy increase, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the community and, on April 6, the defeat of Proposition CARE, a debt-service levy proposal.
Watch the event below:
