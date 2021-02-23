The NAACP of St. Joseph will host a forum featuring the candidates who contend for the three available seats on the SJSD Board of Education.
The final candidates are Colby Oyerly, David Foster, David Jordan, Rick Gehring, Lute Atieh, Larry Koch, LaTonya Williams, and Kenneth Reeder. No one else is permitted to enter the race at this time, as the deadline has passed. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.
The deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, March 10. All persons who have not previously registered, or who have changed residence since the last time they voted, among other circumstances, must register to vote via (for example) the Missouri Secretary of State's website: https://www.sos.mo.gov/.
Watch the embedded Zoom-based candidate forum event here: