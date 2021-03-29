A St. Joseph School District full Board of Education meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. today, the last such event ahead of the scheduled election of Tuesday, April 6.
The board has an extended agenda, but is not scheduled to take action directly related to issues voters will consider on their ballot, including the Proposition C.A.R.E. $107 million bond issue. That measure would fund significant changes to how, and for what purpose, several school buildings are organized.
Instead, a review of and action on staff and teacher salary schedules, along with a number of unrelated investments in technology and upgrades, are to be considered. The complete meeting, which is expected to run longer than normal, will be livestreamed and viewable below.
The board is technically meeting in special session as the district returns from Spring Break, and this is the fifth Monday of the month. Board meetings are normally scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month, except where conflicting with holidays and district shutdowns.
A executive session is scheduled to follow in seclusion. The board may take votes during this closed meeting, before announcing any decisions within 72 business-day hours per Missouri statute.
View the live stream here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.