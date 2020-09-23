After about two weeks of unplanned quarantine closure, Lindbergh Elementary School is returned to in-person education, and the St. Joseph School District is urging families to help out with keeping it that way.
"If your child is sick, we need you to keep them home," said Bethany Clark, director of elementary education. "If they have a fever, if they have an excessive cough, if they have a stuffy nose, we need parents to keep them home, so that we can be sure that everybody else in the building is safe."
Although the district maintains that it can't get into specifics as far as how many students or staff are sick in each building, it does provide weekly updates on COVID-19 across the district.
At last count, 425 students had been put into quarantine, because they are known to have spent at least 15 minutes in close contact with someone who tested positive, developed symptoms, or were directly exposed (such as by coughing or sneezing) to someone who tested positive. A total of 43 staff had been placed in quarantine.
A new count is underway; it is expected to be posted soon, and will be reflective of the situation on Friday. The latest count will always be tracked on the district's website, www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district have remained low at 24 by the last count, according to the district. Large numbers of people are expected to return from quarantine this week and in the next week. Quarantine rates and secondary effects, such as a shortage of substitute teachers, contributed to the Tuesday two-week shut down of Benton High School, which ends on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Chantay Powell, a Lindbergh elementary mother, said she is hopeful the quarantine system will keep as many schools open as possible. She is aware that the broader community of SJSD parents has had serious problems with either arranging day care for kids who have to stay home, or getting away from work on days where this is not possible. Powell herself moved from Kansas City recently and has found it difficult to get settled in during the recent Lindbergh two-week shutdown.
"I'd rather them be in school. I mean, cause of COVID-19, I don't want them to catch it, but it's really hard on our side," Powell said.
Clark said she wants parents to understand that the decisions being made are motivated by what districts leaders have concluded in the best interests of their kids.
"At this point in time, every decision we make is to keep a high-quality education for children," she said.