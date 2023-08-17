Buchanan County is producing fewer high school graduates, so Missouri Western State University must turn to new growth areas, officials heard Thursday.
Provost Laura Reynolds offered input on the overall situation to the Board of Governors, the panel of officials who meet once every two months (and at other times, as needed) to consider university policy, personnel, financing and the like. Members are not to be confused with Gov. Mike Parson, the state’s chief executive, who has ultimate authority over Missouri Western, and appoints each university governor, the latest pick being Bill Grimwood in July.
Grimwood said he is confident that the development of studies in the industries of the future will attract new pupils from far beyond St. Joseph. This is exemplified by the under-construction Convergent Technology Alliance Center.
“It’s not the silver bullet, but it definitely could help,” Grimwood said. “There’s several other factors. I was pleased to see that they hired a vice president of enrollment. I look forward to his ideas of how to grow international students, grow domestic students, grow high school students. So, I think we’re off to a good start there, yes.”
Reynolds, in comments later echoed by University President Elizabeth Kennedy, advised the board that the university is developing new academics across the spectrum that are meant to be attractive to new types of students. This comes after it has found not as many local opportunities to source future Griffons as it has in years past.
Enrollment surpassed 6,000 in fall 2011. The university will conduct a headcount a month after this fall semester’s classes start on Monday, Aug. 28. It is a virtual certainty that count will come in at fewer than 5,000, and a number lower than 4,000 is possible, based on fall 2022 producing a 30-day count of about 3,950.
Vice Chairwoman Lisa Norton asked several questions of Reynolds to obtain clarity on enrollment and the vital tuition dollars students deliver to university coffers.
“We need to better understand how to make students happy,” Norton said. “Are the dorms in good shape, is the food worth a darn, do they have stuff they like to do on campus, all of that. I don’t want to be mean, but you need to get after it.”
