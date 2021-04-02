The Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library is holding two used book sales in April.
The sale includes gently used books and DVDs for adults, teens and children. Some of the fiction genres that will be available are mystery, romance, western, science fiction/fantasy, children’s picture books, chapter books and young adult books. Non-fiction books also will be for sale, including cookbooks, history, biography, home arts, hobbies and more.
The sales will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, and Saturday, April 24, on the outdoor patio of the East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine Road. All hardcover books are $2 each and paperbacks and DVDs are $1 each.
Proceeds from the sale help fund summer reading programs for all ages at the four library branches, as well as book clubs, adult programs and BookPage, a monthly magazine for readers, free to pick up at any library branch.
For more information, contact Crystal Stuck at the East Hills Library at 816-236-2107.
