The St. Joseph Public Library is offering “Written and Illustrated By…,” a virtual teen writing group, as part of its “Tails & Tales” summer reading program.

Teens ages 13 to 17 who register for the program will write, illustrate and bind a physical copy of their own short story. The group will meet virtually five times during June and July to discuss writing techniques, and drafts will be submitted to library staff for review and feedback.

The session on July 7 will feature an art class led by Corinne Roberts, and in the final session participants will learn how to bind their book. All sessions are held virtually at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays June 2 and 16, and July 7, 14 and 28.

To register, email Josh Swindler at jswindler@sjpl.lib.mo.us or visit the library’s calendar of events at sjpl.lib.mo.us/calendar.