Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks with a legislative colleague in 2018 in Jefferson City. Since becoming the leader of multiple regulatory concerns in the State of Missouri, Ashcroft has sought to tighten the rules for public libraries.
Associated Press file photo
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Mary Beth Revels, director of the St. Joseph Public Library, speaks on Wednesday in her office at the Downtown branch.
Missouri's secretary of state has seen the activation of his new rule influencing how content might be found in public libraries, and now the community waits to see what it might change.
One near-term impact is that the St. Joseph Public Library will be asking all patrons aged 17 and younger to obtain a signed permission form from their parent or legal guardian before the library will allow them to check out materials. The person signing will affirm that they know about each of the books or other media their child might seek to check out from the library, and that they take ownership of that knowledge.
