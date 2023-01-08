Truancy Letter

On average, more than 1/5 of local students still aren’t attending school at a satisfactory level, and some don’t have excuses, giving rise to new consequences.

Michelle Davidson, Buchanan County prosecuting attorney, has begun sending out cautionary letters to parents on truancy as part of duties she assumed Jan. 3, following election last November. Under state law, truancy is a Class C misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of 15 days in the county jail. There is no hard and fast threshold as to when charges will happen; it’s up to the prosecutor.

