On average, more than 1/5 of local students still aren’t attending school at a satisfactory level, and some don’t have excuses, giving rise to new consequences.
Michelle Davidson, Buchanan County prosecuting attorney, has begun sending out cautionary letters to parents on truancy as part of duties she assumed Jan. 3, following election last November. Under state law, truancy is a Class C misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of 15 days in the county jail. There is no hard and fast threshold as to when charges will happen; it’s up to the prosecutor.
“The hope is, if they see that letter as coming from our office, they recognize that there could be consequences if you don’t get your kid to school,” she said. “We hope that will make sure those kiddos get to school, get an education. I mean, that’s all we want. We don’t want to see parents go to jail. That’s the last thing we want to see happen. We just want children to get a good education, and they’re not going to get that unless we can get them into school.”
Davidson’s letters carry no fine or other penalty on their own. Charges of truancy will only be considered if chronic non-attendance remains a problem after the letter is received, she said. She emphasized that all parents suspected of truancy violations are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
“School attendance is compulsory for children who are enrolled,” reads a recent such letter. “Absences include late arrivals, as well as missed days. It is the legal obligation of the child’s parent or guardian to see that the child attends school daily and on time ... Please take action now to support your child’s education and ultimate success in life.”
Once a potential truancy case has progressed to the point where Davidson would consider sending a letter, parents and guardians of younger children, who can’t transport themselves, are prioritized. Superintendent Gabe Edgar reaffirmed this approach at a meeting on Monday, citing how all kindergartners in the district are attending at a 70.75% satisfactory rate. Satisfactory attendance requires a child to make 9 in every 10 of their scheduled classroom hours or more. The 70.75% kindergartner average is the lowest among the 13 grades reported.
“I think we’ll get some help from the prosecutor’s office on letters that will, well, not tell people that they’re going to go to jail if their kids don’t go to school but just put some accountability behind it,” Edgar said. “I mean, hopefully, they’ll send a message. Just look at the kindergartners. I mean, it’s not their fault. It’s up to the parents.”
(2) comments
My sister couldn’t get a C and now she’s getting all As at another school
You have the worst schools in America. No wonder kids aren’t showing up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.