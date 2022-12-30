A proposed constitutional amendment, designed in part to force school districts to make access to their records easier, will be before state lawmakers next week.
As things stand, anyone can request records through Sunshine Law, a process that typically takes a few days. That is subject to change through Senate Joint Resolution No. 6, aka the Parents Bill of Rights, proposed by Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. A proposed amendment to Article I of the Constitution of Missouri, it establishes the "fundamental right" of parents "to participate in and direct the education of their children." Lawmakers would tackle this issue when the session opens on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
"The greater issue, I think, the greater conversation to be had is, you know, how much accountability should parents have over, No. 1, to be able to see what their kids are being taught, and No. 2, if they don't like it — if they think it's not reflective of their values — should they have the right to do something about that?" Rowden told KMOX 1120 AM of St. Louis on Thursday.
This is to be accomplished in several ways, but chiefly through "transparent access" to district records in an "easy to understand and electronically searchable format." This would function akin to Google, only it would pertain to all school documents not routinely published online.
Implementation and cost are not covered in the proposed amendment. That would have to be addressed by follow-up legislation, if most voters approved the Parents Bill of Rights in November 2024. All state constitutional amendments are subject to passage or rejection through a referendum.
Rusty Black, recently elected to replace retiring Sen. Dan Hegeman as the District No. 12 delegate for much of Northwest Missouri in the Missouri Senate, said he is skeptical of doing all this via constitutional amendment. Black will be sworn in as a senator when the chamber convenes next week.
"The idea of putting something like this in the constitution is a stretch for me, personally," said Black, R-Chillicothe. "But I'm not saying that I would totally be opposed to it. I just, we have plenty of things in our constitution and I think you'll hear me consistently say that."
Appropriate legislation can do what the amendment envisions, and it can also deal with issues like the cost of these ideas to rural school districts, Black observed. But first, he'll need to take time to review the amendment with Rowden, its sponsor. Rowden is also a leading member of the Republican Senate majority.
"I haven't read the amendment, and I haven't looked at it, and before I decide good, bad, or indifferent, I need to see the legislation and speak with the sponsor," Black said.
