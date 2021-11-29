Area lawmakers gathered Monday to speak and answer questions about the importance of and funding for junior colleges.
In attendance at North Central Missouri College’s annual Legislators’ Day in Trenton were State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, State Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, State Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, State Rep. Randy Railsback, R-Hamilton and State Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah. Also at the event were Brian Millner, Missouri Community College Association president and CEO and representatives for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo.
One of the major topics discussed was access to higher education and the ability for junior colleges to provide more skilled workers to the job force to fill open positions throughout the state.
Lenny Klaver, North Central’s president, said the junior colleges aim to provide access to education for all.
“Access to students to attend college in our region, access to have them funded with programs such as Pell and Pell Plus (grants) are very important,” Klaver said. “Our expansion in our service region into Savannah for a satellite campus and into St. Joseph and having Buchanan County and some partnerships we’ll be doing with Missouri Western over there, so access to community college is extremely important.”
Starting in January, the Missouri House Budget Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee will be looking at the potential of adding funds into core education funding and supporting two-year junior colleges statewide.
“We have the ability to do a core increase, we’re happy to do that,” Hegeman, who serves as the Senate Appropriations Chairman, said. “The governor loves to hold back on ongoing expenses, I think the legislature does too. I think my colleagues in the House agree with that, but I think there are also times we need to step up and do the ongoing expenses.”
Millner said funding has increased and he is grateful, but he is hoping that in the next fiscal years funding for junior colleges will increase again.
“It’s unreasonable for me to sit here and ask for a $75 million increase, and I get that ... the reason we’re back in your office asking for more is because we know that there’s still more that can be done for our students, and we are continuing to do more with less,” Milner said.
Hegeman and Black, who serves for the House Budget Committee, said funding for Medicaid expansion could provide some concerns for state allocations, but for next year, the budget looks to be in a good place.
“We were going through COVID, etc., and it looked like it might be a real crisis and because constitutionally we were supposed to fund (Medicaid expansion) even without the funding mechanism so that ... had many of us concerned on the budget committee,” Black said
Van Schoiack said he is excited about the new partnership with North Central in Savannah.
“It’s about helping students find a pathway for their life, find a job, a career that they’re passionate about, that they’re concerned about, that they will want to do for the rest of their life,” Van Schoiack said.
