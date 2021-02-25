The principal of Bishop LeBlond High School has been named as a new public leader of the area's collective Roman Catholic Church educational community.
Ann Lachowitzer will shift positions within the parochial system on June 30 and July 1, stepping down as principal and becoming the first president of the newly created St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership.
According to officials with the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Lachowitzer, who became principal after the end of the 2019-2020 academic year after more than two decades in education, will retain an office inside LeBlond. She will no longer have a role in the day-to-day administration of the school. She will work alongside Partnership Chairman Todd Meierhoffer and the board of directors.
"We are excited to have Ann as the president of our organization," Meierhoffer said in a statement. "She meets all the criteria our board was looking for. She has a strong love of our Catholic faith with a passion and commitment to academic excellence."
The board contains representatives from each of the four Catholic schools in town, as well as various other officials from the community and diocese. As organized late last year, it is intended to set a direction for the Catholic education community as a whole, while each school will remain governed by its own board, administrators and clergy. As before, the entire system is ultimately overseen by The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr., bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph.
"I am confident that Ms. Lachowitzer is the right leader for the important work ahead. She brings experience, leadership and a deep commitment to see Catholic education thrive in the St. Joseph community to this new and important position," Johnston said in a statement.