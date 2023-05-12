High school commencement season in St. Joseph has arrived, and the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles go first in the Class of 2023 walk of graduation.
This class got off to something of a rocky start, in the middle of a pandemic, but since that troubling time, leaders like Rudolph "Rudy" Daise have had a chance to come into their own. He reflected on this Friday as he prepared to receive his diploma during ceremonies at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Standing at 6 feet, 7 inches, Daise said he often felt a little self-conscious as a freshman.
"When I came into high school, I was in a smaller shell," Daise said. "I didn't really come out of my shell much. But I've definitely been able to open up a lot throughout high school and interact with the community. Get a job, work. And it's been nice."
Everything at Bishop LeBlond is centered around the worship of Jesus Christ and the continuation of a tradition that goes back many generations. Although she herself is not Catholic, Shae Lewis said she found an ideal environment for faith and personal development at Bishop LeBlond. This is among the reasons why she will continue her studies at Benedictine College in Atchison in the biology program.
Having grown up on a farm in the area of King City, Missouri, Lewis said her future career will likely relate to her love of animals, in agriculture.
"I think Bishop LeBlond is a great school, and they prepare you for lots of things in life," Lewis said. "And, I'm just really glad I chose to go there because I'm, I feel like a better person and I'm just like, more successful in my life."
Daise has been accepted to the Kansas State University aeronautics program in Manhattan, Kansas, which trains pilots. In pursuit of a lifelong interest to travel the world, he aspires to fly commercial passenger flights for a major airline. He pursues these dreams from a foundation laid down at Bishop LeBlond.
"We have been through a lot as a class," he said. "Throughout all of our challenges and changes, we focused on being there for each other. And really, I think that says a lot about the class of 2023."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.