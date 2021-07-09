Bishop LeBlond High School has named two administrators to join Principal Kimberly Huss, who began her new role on July 1.
Huss had served as LeBlond's assistant principal since 2016, and that role now will be filled by David Lamble. Lamble had worked at Kansas City's Pius X High School as a teacher and coach during the past nine years.
LeBlond also has hired Mitch Girres as its athletic director. Girres has coached the boys' basketball team at LeBlond for five years and also served as the school's golf coach last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.