A new purpose arises in the vision of the St. Joseph School District for what once was Lake Contrary Elementary School, the administration announced Monday.
At a meeting Monday of the Board of Education, Dr. Marlie Williams and Dr. Michele Thomason, asked for and received the board's blessing to pursue a renovation project for the school. From the moment of its closure in 2018, on account of a budget crunch that has since been resolved, district leaders have been searching for some way to use the building and now they have found it: A concentration of all pre-Kindergarten education in 19 classrooms at the startup cost of $312,000.
"I would say that there is a lot of excitement in the presentation (from teachers)," said Williams, assistant superintendent of academic services. "Excitement that they could be together, that they could collaborate, that there was at least some energy around the expansion of early learning."
Williams and Thomason, director of special projects, presented the idea to pre-K instructors and staff at a recent event and unveiled the full scope of it to the school board on Monday. Presentation documents published Monday display how Lake Contrary is to be divided into 19 classrooms: 10 "Integrated," 5 "Title," and 4 "Low-incidence."
The designations are in keeping with standards set by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Almost all of the rooms needed are ready to go with minimal renovation; the total new classroom budget is $40,000. The bulk of spending, $187,000, will fund the installation of educational technology, such as electronic displays.
Thomason told the school board that in addition to other factors, such as Lake Contrary's structure being based all on one floor — a safety consideration — the project implements "consolidation for better collaboration": Staff working apart to date at Oak Grove School and the Keatley Center will find themselves in a more cohesive, unified Lake Contrary workplace.
"I know it's an obvious point," Thomason said. "But having early childhood spread out in two different sites at two different areas of the city ... it's very difficult for collaboration. It's very difficult for training. Both of the areas currently are very tight (in space). Having everybody in one early childhood center would make a profound difference."
The board approved the project 7-0 after the presentation. Some aspects remain to be worked out, but Williams anticipated that it could be brought online as soon as the next fall semester.
"It's probably the best $312,000 we've ever spent for as long as I've been on the board," said Board President Tami Pasley.
