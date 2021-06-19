Political momentum is gathering to restrict the teaching of critical race theory in schools and colleges, turning a complex understanding of ethnic divides in America into hotly debated politics.
According to Dr. W.A. Hedge, a former teacher and principal at Central High School and a leader among the St. Joseph NAACP, critical race theory is all about political power, the law and elections. Hedge argues this is more important than normal as 2021 has so far seen election law changes in 14 states, including Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Iowa. The stated purpose of these changes, in general, has been to secure U.S. elections. Hedge said in reality, it’s about trying to restrict minority voting rights.
“When you think about the critical race theory, when you go back and look at the history of it, it was talking about the legal aspects of racism and what is done legally to keep people of color from voting,” Hedge said. “And when people are against it ... ‘Well, we shouldn’t be talking about that, we should just let that go,’ it is happening to us right now, today.”
Several conservative Missouri lawmakers on education policy panels have asked fellow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to call a special legislative session to ban the teaching of critical race theory. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he would be in favor of such a move. If Missouri banned the teaching of critical race theory in schools, it would join Arkansas, Florida, Idaho and Oklahoma in doing so.
Luetkemeyer, who represents Buchanan County, said the teaching of U.S. history should indeed present the truth about dark moments such as slavery, the causes of the U.S. Civil War and subsequent Jim Crow laws. But, he said, CRT simply goes too far and undermines the U.S. as a whole.
“I think it really does a disservice to our youth and really pits people against one another,” he said. “I think it’s bad. I think it should not be part of the curriculum in our public schools.”
Hedge argues that a moral view of history and society today requires a deep understanding of the sins of the past.
“All of us, we’ve made mistakes in our lives,” he said. “And when we make mistakes we own up to it and say, ‘How can I make it better for the people I offended? How can I make the situation better?’ That’s all that people are asking to be done.”
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said any critical race theory ban must be up to to the Missouri General Assembly as it would be improper for the federal government to force any view. That aside, Hawley is an avowed critic of CRT and the related “1619 Project,” a product of The New York Times. Referencing the year 1619, when enslaved Africans first arrived in the colony of Virginia, it examines slavery’s lasting U.S. legacy.
“That is really a falsification of American history,” Hawley said. “And there aren’t — and historians have pointed out the numerous inaccuracies and sometimes, I think, downright falsehoods involved in (the project) — but really the whole idea is to suggest that the United States was really about slavery, about racial division and racial oppression. That just isn’t true.”
Luetkemeyer said the matter has become of national importance because CRT does a disservice to civic education.
“I think it’s fair now that we have a national dialogue on this issue to legislatively start to respond,” he said. “And say, ‘OK, is this something that we want our kids learning in the classroom?’ And I think that for most members of the General Assembly, the answer to that is ‘No,’ and I think for most parents out there, the answer to that is ‘No.’”
If studies of the living legacy of slavery can’t happen, Hedge said, racism today will go unchecked. For a current example, Hedge cites the imprisonment of Kevin Strickland, who today remains jailed at the Western Correctional Center in Cameron. This is so despite several official findings that Strickland did not commit a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City, Missouri. Gov. Parson has, thus far, declined to pardon Strickland, who is Black and has been behind bars for more than 40 years.
“So, when you want us to forget about what’s happened in the past and let bygones be bygones, but you keep doing it, how can we forget about something that you continue to do day in, day out, year in, year out?” Hedge said. “It makes it impossible.”
