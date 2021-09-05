The college school year is only a week old, but already Missouri Western State University’s Alumni Association has reached a new milestone.
When Lai-Monté Hunter and Brian Gray recently began their terms as president and vice president, respectively, it marked the first time having a Black president and vice president head the organization. Hunter previously had served as alumni association vice president.
“It’s special in a way, and it’s historical as well,” Hunter said. “Especially because we were elected by our peers, and it also speaks volumes to the institution and their level of preparedness and readiness as it relates to diversity.”
The name implies a designation to serve past graduates, but just as important is maintaining communication with the university’s current student body, Hunter said.
“I think the big focus is to just let the current student body know who we are and that we’re visible,” he said. “And that at some point they, too, will join the alumni ranks, and we want them to be involved as well.”
The pair describes their relationship with those at the university as an extended family.
Among the focuses for Hunter and Gray are increasing alumni engagement and elevating the relationship with the community.
Working with the association means Hunter and Gray interact with alumni from various generations. It’s a valuable opportunity to pull experiences from so many people who attended Missouri Western over the years, Gray said.
“You just have to treat people as who they are, and you just have to find a way to identify similar interests,” he said. “Obviously, being on the board, that’s a similar interest you have with your peers, whether they’re 20 years older than you or 20 years younger than you, right? I think that’s the key.”
One of the ways to increase interaction with students is through the establishment of scholarships through the Black Alumni Reunion network, Hunter said.
“We do understand that students nowadays are unfortunately having a large percentage of their college being paid for by loans, and so there’s this debt that’s out there that they would have to be concerned about once they graduate,” he said. “And so for us to be able to help offset that, it’s amazing.”
Board positions are volunteer, so Hunter says it requires lots of planning to manage the title in addition to their full-time jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.