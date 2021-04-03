The effort by the St. Joseph School District to call attention to a $107 million bond issue, Proposition CARE, has raised some questions on its legality.
This issue illustrates the fine line school districts must tread in providing information without advocating.
“BOND FACTS! Classrooms will not be overcrowded,” reads the title of the latest official SJSD publication on the bond issue. Last week, the district published another social media missive: “BOND FACTS! All middle schools will be grades 6-8.”
Carefully worded, the missives are without language such as “Vote Yes,” “You should support this” and “This bond will be key to the district’s future.” Such language has been more common in use by groups like “Friends of SJSD,” a privately funded political action committee. The vote on the bond is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.
“There really aren’t many restrictions on what districts are allowed to say about bond issues,” said Vincenzo Iuppa, general counsel for the Missouri National Education Association. “... The district does need to walk a bit of a tightrope in verifying that they have used money wisely in the past and that they have been providing a good education with the funds they have had up to this point.”
Chapter No. 115, section No. 646 of Title IX of Missouri statute expressly forbids the use of public funds to support, advocate for or oppose any candidate for elected office or any ballot measure. However, the section “shall not be construed to prohibit any public official of a political subdivision from making public appearances or from issuing press releases concerning any such ballot measure.”
The principle, as presented by the Missouri Ethics Commission, is “educate, don’t advocate.” The Office of the Attorney General of Missouri ultimately enforces this statute. Attorneys general issue letters of opinion on such matters. Those opinions (AGOs) are considered guidelines for their successors and all those subject to their jurisdiction. However, they carry no force of law.
In AGO 54-90, the office defined the word “advocate” as, “to plead in favor of; defend in argument before a tribunal; support publicly.” Such actions, the AGO concludes, would be a violation of Missouri law if done by a public official using public monies.
An attorney for the ethics commission, citing its need to remain independent of any campaign or initiative that might conceivably come before it, declined to comment. There is no indication that Proposition CARE will or may be subject to such a process. Duane Martin, the district’s go-to for day-to-day legal consultation via the firm EdCounsel LLC of Columbia, Missouri, did not respond to a call for comment.
“It is important to hold the district accountable when they do discuss these matters, and we often have our local associations active in the conversation about bond or levy matters,” Iuppa said. “... In general, (the MNEA) support any additional funds that districts can get. It is important that districts remember they are working with public funds and with a duty to the students ... They must use the money wisely.”
