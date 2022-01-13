Missouri Western State University set up a final in-person registration event before next week's start of spring classes, allowing those who woke up Thursday morning and decided they'd like to go to college to join an expanding freshman class.
The event following recent new student orientations comes after university President Elizabeth Kennedy said Monday that the coming freshman class could be larger than last year's by up to 600 students, reversing recent declines. Yet Missouri Western is hardly relaxing its aspirations for growth and recovery. The university expects to have initial understandings about its actual spring 2022 enrollment next week.
Nick Boggess, a St. Joseph native who signed up Thursday, may be an example of the effort to bring "new" people to campus. Boggess took classes 10 years ago but is now resolved to earn an engineering degree.
"That familiarity and comfortability is big and very much important," Boggess said of studying in his hometown. "And then, I'm not alone. I have people I can come to for help, if I need it, whatever's going on, that helps a lot."
New freshman Khorine Rodriguez, after graduating Lafayette High School last year, enrolled at Northwest Missouri State University but ultimately found it best to live and study full time in St. Joseph. She completed transfer work on Thursday at the registration event and intends to study convergent journalism.
"I think it's better to be in more of a smaller environment," Rodriguez said. "Some of the (student media) leaders, I guess, have mentioned to me that the students run more things here than, per se, like professors. So I think that being part of the student environment here is a great change."
Some challenges yet remain. With the surge of the COVID omicron variant that has yet to abate in the local community, Missouri Western will retain a face-covering mandate in all indoor public spaces for the indefinite future. Returning senior Cody McLaughlin said that although it has been stressful and challenging to see the normal college experience be altered so heavily by the pandemic, he approves of Kennedy's policy to impose precautions now in hopes of continuing to avoid campus shutdowns.
There is hope for the future, and McLaughlin is keen to have a chance at a graduation ceremony without masks.
"I think of this really as more of a life lesson," he said. "Just thinking of the past, our grandparents went through a lot of stuff too. I think what I've experienced at Missouri Western is that kind of a story that I could tell people in the future, same thing with the campus, with how well they did and how we were able to overcome and still be here in the end."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.