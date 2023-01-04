About 8% of local students are part of a household where English is not the native language, and this can be a school district communication obstacle.
In addressing the challenge of attendance, which is up over last year but still well below the goal of 90% of kids showing up to class at a satisfactory rate, the district's Academics Committee touched on this reality. Isaura Garcia, a school board member who has worked as a translator herself, brought up the possibility that some families don't respond to district communications simply because of a language barrier.
The most commonly spoken languages in the district, aside from English, are Spanish, Chuukese, a Pacific Islander language, and Hakha Chin, which is spoken by some people who were born in Myanmar and Bangladesh. There are 26 other language communities identified in district records, covering about 110 pupils.
"One of the goals for the attendance interventionists is to reach out to families and build up connections," Garcia said. "How do they do that when you have a family that does not speak English?"
The district is required to provide an interpreter when the need for one arises, but the practical experience shows that in most cases, someone is capable of communicating with staffers in person.
"We've talked about that if that need were to arise, even for a sign language interpreter," said Kendra Lau, director of school improvement. "Those kind of things, so that they can actually reach the families."
Overall, the situation is not a "major, major hurdle," Lau observed.
"There's usually someone there that can help support the conversation," she said. "But if there's not, they have reached out to get help with those families."
This is likely to be a topic for the future as although the district has experienced population loss over the last decade, it has seen steadily higher enrollment from students whose parents were born in areas where English is not the most commonly spoken language.
Peyton Santana, a parent who hails from Puerto Rico, said she has high confidence in district teachers and staff.
"For my kids, there are A-plus people at the school," she said. "Every time my kids have something they need, they are always on top of it, they're always paying attention. Like, they're super good people. It's a fundamental job, the one that they're doing."
