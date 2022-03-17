A Ukrainian translator and educator, who is a personal friend of a teacher at Lafayette High School, addressed students Thursday on the causes and course of Russia’s aggression against his country.
Gathering in an assembly at the school auditorium, the Irish — otherwise proudly celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, but in several cases seen wearing the blue and gold of Ukraine as well as green — heard for about an hour from Maksym Kulik via Zoom. Historian Derek Frieling, who works in the classroom for LHS and Missouri Western State University, met Kulik more than a decade ago in Ukraine while conducting a two-week teacher exchange program via the U.S. State Department.
Based in Poland today, Kulik speaks five languages and has been interfacing between the Warsaw government and some of the millions of his countrymen who have sought refuge in the west. He spoke at the invitation of Frieling and Principal Ashly McGinnis.
“I have slept, on average, two to three hours per night for about three weeks,” he said. “There are so many in need of help.”
Kulik had one main message for the students. The killings and broad-scale destruction of entire cities taking place there are a sacrifice Ukraine did not volunteer for, but is accepting, in the name of security and freedom of the rest of Europe. These ideas in turn affect the United States, Kulik said, even though his homeland is far away.
Kulik also celebrated that, by some estimates, more than 13,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in action since the war began Feb. 24, and Moscow is no longer making any strategic progress.
“You know, the thing is that once you show to a bully that you do not fear him anymore, he doesn’t have anything to show you,” he said. “We always say, ‘We are not afraid to fight,’ because we fight for freedom, and we have no choice.”
LHS senior Allison Adkison, who has enrolled in many collegiate-level studies of world politics and history, said Kulik’s presentation combined with a Ukrainian government video about the suffering in the war deeply moved her. Cities like Mariupol, Ukraine, once contained celebrated universities; Adkison has the goal of earning a doctorate degree from such a place someday. Mariupol now lies in ruins, bombed and shelled by the Russians with no care for civilian lives.
“These are real people,” she said. “These are people like me. If I was born somewhere else, this could have been me. I could have been killed. And it’s terrible, because they showed some graphic stuff (in the video) but there’s still stuff they had to blur. So, I couldn’t imagine what those people have to see over there every day.”
Lafayette junior Stella Neri said she found herself pining for a sense of normalcy in taking in the information. COVID-19 struck in her freshman year, a threat from overseas nobody really thought about until it was here.
“So I haven’t really had a regular high school year yet,” Neri said. “And now that Ukraine’s happening, and everything over there with Russia and all that, it’s just crazy. It’s like, all I can think about, too.”
The war in Ukraine is hard to predict. Either way, her sympathy feels insufficient for the moment.
“I feel so bad for all of those people, and I’m just sitting here.”
