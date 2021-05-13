The study of history and the art of the preservation of the past is ultimately about telling stories, and excellence in communication, as Lauren Adams knows.
The Lafayette High School senior is this year's winner of the Missouri National History Day contest, which qualifies her to participate virtually in mid-June in a competition in College Park, Maryland. Her first-place Show Me State research project is entitled "Unbroken Communication" and covers the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers, a U.S. Marine Corps group who used their native language to create a battlefield communication method that was never deciphered.
"It's really surprising," Adams said. "When the results came out, and everything like that, I couldn't believe it. I was so surprised. And I couldn't stop, like smiling. I actually screamed and jumped up and down with my mom, and it was really fun to see that I actually got to go to nationals for something like this."
Joining Adams will be her teacher, Derek Frieling, who in his time at Lafayette has seen five students of history compete at this level, including Adams. Frieling is Missouri's nominee for National History Day Teacher of the Year.
"It shows Lafayette is kind of like a hidden gem, I would say," Frieling said. "I've been here for 25 years, and we've had lots of successes. The athletics gets put on TV often, but we also have several academic successes as well, and get as good of an education here ... as any other school. We're top notch not only within the city, but within the state."
Adams' project covers how the Navajo language proved to be an ideal base for a spoken communications system. The secrets of the code were carefully guarded, and only a fully trained Code Talker had the ability to decipher it; a normal Navajo speaker would only interpret a string of disjointed vowels and apparently nonsensical slang words.
According to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, key battles such as the conquest of Iwo Jima in February and March 1945 would not have been won without the Code Talkers and their ability to convey spoken tactical information over a radio in a way the Japanese foe had no ability to understand.
Adams, who said she has Native American ancestry, said the achievements of the Code Talkers in the Pacific Theatre of World War II are personally inspiring, and the experience of her project has been highly beneficial.
"It makes the learning experience immersive," Adams said. "It actually gives kids a chance to put their hands on their projects and actually like, dive into the information that they've been given."
