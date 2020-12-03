Missouri Western State University is showing improvement in key figures and is taking a moment to celebrate both that and its having completed the fall semester with no significant interruptions in the academic schedule.
The Board of Governors, the oversight panel appointed by Missouri’s chief executive, gathered Thursday in part at Blum Union on campus with several speakers attending via video conference in an event that was closed to the public for the sake of social distancing. The board heard optimistic notes from Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, interim president, and her administration, including Vice President Darrell Morrison and Dr. Josh Looney, athletics director.
Kennedy followed up afterward with a reporter to review key data points: A previous financial deficit that yawned at nearly $4 million this summer has been sliced down to $2 million on a plan that contains more than $80 million in appropriations. Kennedy acted in concert with Morrison and Board Chairman Lee Tieman to emphasize that the university is not out of the woods yet.
“We cannot operate on a negative deficit every year, right?” Kennedy said. “So, where do you end up balancing that budget? And I think the other piece that really comes into place is what happens with the state.”
Essentially every public agency of the Show Me State is waiting with bated breath at how the Legislature deems the state of financial affairs come Jan. 6 when it assembles in Jefferson City. With three COVID-19 vaccine candidates — by Moderna, Phizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca, respectively — nearing regulatory approval for distribution in the U.S., 2021 looks promising in terms of economic growth.
Key questions, such as on the millions of dollars that were restricted out of the statewide higher education budget by Gov. Mike Parson in response to pandemic tax revenue shortfalls and whether that can be completely healed, will be answered.
“I know that the economic picture for the state is much better,” Kennedy said. “And we’ve been very grateful to the governor and our legislators for certainly pulling in our direction and helping us. But ... we’re still entering a period of unknowns.”