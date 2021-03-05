An academic leader of parochial schools in the region is retiring and will be replaced by a veteran educator.
Dr. Karen Kroh has been tapped by a selection committee to replace Dr. Dan Peters after his more than 10 years of service as superintendent of schools for Roman Catholic diocesan institutions.
"We are eager for Karen to join our team and know that she will have a positive and lasting impact on the students, families, teachers and staff across the diocese," said The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr., bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph, as quoted in a news release.
According to the diocese, Kroh has more than 25 years of experience in education. She has served as associate superintendent for student services within the KCSJ diocese since 2004 but qualified through a national search process.
"Working with Catholic school ... leaders across the country has allowed me to develop a holistic vision of the critical role Catholic schools play for our students, families and our church," Kroh said.