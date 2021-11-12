The importance of proper communication defined a large gathering Friday morning conducted by a group that is dedicated to improving local leadership in St. Joseph schools, athletics, business and public service.
As explained during the event at the Word of Life Church, which was the third monthly breakfast held by The Joseph Company, communication is not a skill anyone is born with; after all, no infant can talk. It is something that people must acquire and work toward mastering together, speakers Alan Hoffler and Wes Simmons said.
St. Joseph, as described in the presentations, is like many communities in that an absence of communication can lead to a reduction of trust and a depreciation of hope for a brighter future. The same realities are said to apply to Northwest Missouri as a whole.
St. Joseph Board of Education member LaTonya Williams, who noted these lessons are applicable for the school district as well as her own Bartlett Center, said she has been inspired to strive to make sure she is understood as a public leader.
"Because the problem may be I didn't tell it to you in a proper way, or maybe I didn't give you enough information," she said. "And so, it was extremely eye-opening for me."
Ann Lachowitzer, the president of the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership, said this lesson can be applied by all types of education leaders as parents and students learn better how to communicate their desires and necessities.
"This reassures me that change takes time, that culture is important, that we need to make sure that we're continually recognizing the historical cultures that have been set in St. Joe, not just in our Catholic schools, but in the city as well," she said.
David Foster, like Williams a member of the school board, gave the opening address at Friday's event. Since his first foray into elected office began in April, Foster said he has observed a fundamental challenge in that people are too reliant on social media to acquire, at times, questionable information and too prone to discord and misunderstanding in such venues. That has been true in all walks of life, not just education matters, he said.
"I think if we can come together and realize that, 'Hey, I'm not that much different from you,' we can figure this thing out, but it's going to take an open line of communication," Foster said. "I'm anxious and excited to see that happen in the future."
The Joseph Company followed up Friday's event with a special workshop on communication strategy presented by Hoffler, a North Carolina-based motivational speaker. The group's next meeting is scheduled for January.
