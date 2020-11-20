Following the end Monday of a federal lawsuit involving the ACLU of Kansas and a junior higher education campus based in Doniphan County, one of the core issues in the background of that lawsuit remains a topic of debate.
B.J. Smith, having coached for nearly a decade at Highland Community College, presents a complex understanding of small town values in sports against the big exposure of collegiate competition. Smith, who served from 2011 through the end of the 2019-2020 women's basketball season at Highland, described the value of recruiting students from other states to play at Kansas junior colleges as its own reward.
"America is supposed to be the melting pot," he said. "It's supposed to be the land of opportunity ... If you do a little bit of homework, when you recruit those kids — as far as, you know, 'Why do you want to come play here?' — and if you're honest with them, then once you get those players, they come here and they have a great work ethic."
In 2015, when the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, of which HCC is one of 21 constituent schools, essentially dropped all limits on the recruitment of out-of-state student-athletes, dramatic change ensued. By fall 2019, of the 114 student-athletes participating in the Highland Scotties football program, the vast majority were from out of state, and 104 were Black.
According to the NPR radio affiliate KCUR 89.3 FM, schools threatened in 2019 to leave the conference out of the stated concern that Kansas-resident students were being denied a fair opportunity to compete for a scholarship-backed slot. On Friday, KJCCC Commissioner Carl Heinrich said conference leaders have voted to re-impose a 55-student limit on out-of-state scholarships for football alone. Before 2015, the limit was 20.
"I want to give Kansas athletes opportunities to participate in athletics at Kansas community colleges," Carter File, president of KJCCC member Hutchinson Community College, told KCUR last year, when he served as president of the conference as well. Calls on Thursday and Friday by a reporter to File's office and cell phone produced no reply. A message sent to the communications staff of the KJCCC also produced no response.
Smith reflected a degree of empathy for this point of view. He said he has friends at the high-school level who resent a perceived decrease in collegiate recruitment opportunities for their graduating players, which they associate with the 2015 rule change. But at least in Highland's case, to Smith, the value of out-of-state recruits was always self-evident. Highland would typically offer a recruit a scholarship to cover tuition and books. Fees, room and board would still be paid by each recruit.
"If I give you $1, and you give me $3 back and play for my team, well, I'll make that trade all day long," he said. "Financially, this brought in a ton of dollars from outside the state to a rural community in Kansas. It's a real windfall."