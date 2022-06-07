John Jasinski has served for 13 years as the president of Northwest Missouri State University, having assumed office in the fall of 2009. He is leaving his post in Maryville and will become interim provost of Missouri State University.
The departing leader of Northwest Missouri State University will take up a new leadership role in the Show Me State on an interim basis.
University President Clif M. Smart III of Missouri State University named John Jasinski its interim provost, effective in July. Smart said Jasinski has agreed to serve for a one-year contract, with an option to extend for an additional year "if warranted."
"I couldn't be more excited about adding John to the leadership team," Smart said. "I hope you will join me in congratulating John and welcoming him and his wife, Denise, to our campus community."
With more than 22,000 students, Missouri State, based in Springfield, has the second-largest enrollment of higher education institutions in the state, after the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Smart noted that among Jasinski's qualifications is a demonstrated record of enrollment growth, with Northwest having expanded its student rolls by 20.5% in Jasinski's 13-year tenure as Northwest president.
Jasinski is serving his final month in Maryville, Missouri, with a last scheduled day in office of June 30. He announced his involuntary departure, at the initiation of the Board of Regents, on April 1. The board, appointed by Gov. Mike Parson, did not renew his contract.
