Tribute to SJSD Teachers and Staff

Teachers and community members gather to celebrate educators in the St. Joseph School District on Thursday night.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Outstanding teachers and staff were recognized by the St. Joseph School District on Thursday at the annual Tribute to Teachers and Staff banquet.

Douglas Snider

The winner of the 2024 Teacher of the Year award, Douglas Snider, smiles when talking about what makes him passionate in his job — his students.

Douglas Snider, an eighth grade American history teacher at Robidoux Middle School, was named 2024 Teacher of the Year. He was up for the award along with Trisha Campbell, a fifth grade teacher at Oak Grove Elementary School and Jessica Timmons, a fifth grade ELA teacher at Hosea Elementary School.

