Outstanding teachers and staff were recognized by the St. Joseph School District on Thursday at the annual Tribute to Teachers and Staff banquet.
Douglas Snider, an eighth grade American history teacher at Robidoux Middle School, was named 2024 Teacher of the Year. He was up for the award along with Trisha Campbell, a fifth grade teacher at Oak Grove Elementary School and Jessica Timmons, a fifth grade ELA teacher at Hosea Elementary School.
Snider said even being nominated makes him feel deeply honored.
“It just pays ode to everyone who supported me through the years ... past teachers that educated me and those people that always believed in me at all levels,” Snider said.
Snider grew up in the area and is a product of Central High School. His motivation each day is to inspire his students to have a passion for American history as he did as a young man.
Snider spoke very highly of the other nominees for the award, as well as all of his colleagues in the district.
“It’s an honor being a teacher. It has been very challenging in the past few years. We all know that, but we still have to keep moving forward,” Snider said. “There’s two other teachers that were nominated for Teacher of the Year, the fifth grade teachers ... they’re excellent. I have to say that we all do it for the same reasons, and that’s for the kids. It’s very, very rewarding.”
Timmons, one of the Teacher of the Year nominees, has been a teacher for nine years and credits he career to hard work and support from her family. Timmons said teaching is her passion and wakes up each day motivated for her students.
“I love teaching. I love the kids. I love the parents. I love the activities involved in school. I like to be a part of all of it,” Timmons said. “I tell people all the time, I always look forward to Mondays. I look forward to coming back after a break just because it just is something that fulfills me and it just brings a lot of joy to my life.”
Campbell, the other nominee, said teaching is something she felt called to do in her life. She described teaching as always and forever changing, but so rewarding, and that it requires a lot of passion. She talked about her favorite part of the job.
“Being there for all their (students) moments and getting to know my students and spending time with them. I love teaching. It’s so much fun. It gives me energy and I just love it,” Campbell said. “I hope my students will be productive members of society, that they’re going to be the best humans that they can be ... that they’ll do great things in life and that they’ll tell me about them later.”
Rhonda Stratten from Hyde Elementary was named Volunteer of the Year. David Wing of Robidoux Middle School was named the Innovator of the Year. Three staff members were also recognized as finalists for Support Person of the Year: Melissa Corey, Carol Stephenson and Rick Weiser.
