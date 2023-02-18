The last day of the month will bring big changes for regional travelers. 

In a series of events titled A New Journey Begins 2023, Kansas City, Missouri, leaders have invited members of the public and the media to tour their four-year, $1.5 billion labor of love as it exists in a single, 40-gate passenger terminal at Kansas City International Airport. The old three-terminal structure continues operations until Feb. 27, before the earliest flight on Feb. 28, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 headed for Chicago, departs from the new structure.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.