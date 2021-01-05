A number of students at Lafayette High School seem to be keen to get back to school full time as the mid-January end of hybrid education nears.
The school will transition to a five-day schedule along with every other building on Thursday, Jan. 14, the formal start of the spring 2021 semester. Up until now, since October 2020, it has been on a system where different groups of student attend at different times, each student being in class just two days per week overall. The change is less impactful for elementary school students who have been in class four days per week.
Jayvon Hicks, Lafayette junior, said going to school in person two days per week doesn't meet his academic needs.
"Yeah, cause I needed more help in school," he said. "And, you know, just doing online classes, you don't have that person helping you right there each day, so it was kind of like, difficult doing it at home than just at school. At school you have more options than just at home."
Another junior, Taylor Lanaman, said he is "stoked" to get back to school five days per week.
In the main, the social experience both with his friends and with his teachers just isn't the same. Despite the elevated precautions of the hybrid education system, he has still found himself in entirely-at-home quarantine twice; to him, it makes no sense to sacrifice in-class hours to try to reduce quarantine when it is still happening.
Also, Lanaman said, he struggles to study math online: Looking at a problem or formula on a computer screen doesn't work, and he feels less able to ask questions and receive direct feedback.
"When I'm in here, I know I'm here and I got the eight hours to do my work," he said. "And when I'm at home ... I'm not focused on it."
Samuel Strater, Lafayette sophomore, said he has experienced problems with internet access and consequent difficulties in connecting to the Zoom calls that undergird the online education system. He added that it is easy to fail to engage with a learning day that entails getting out of bed, logging on, listening to a recording or video conference and then idling at home until it's time to do it all again.
"It's just exhausting, plus it's really hard to just do it on the computer because you don't have someone there to help you," he said.
Ethan Richey, Lafayette junior, said overall, the experience of the last year has been a valuable life lesson: Students can't expect everything to go to plan in their lives and careers to come.
"I mean you're not always going to be working at a five-day-a-week job," he said. "And, online school isn't really that hard or difficult."